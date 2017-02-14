Air France Welcomes B787 Dreamliner to the Fleet

Air France has welcomed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to the airline’s fleet. This innovative and latest generation aircraft, the B787-9, offers a unique travel experience. The aircraft is configured with three classes: Business with 30 seats, Premium Economy with 21, and Economy with 225, giving a total capacity of 276.

The new aircraft emits 20% less CO2 and noise emissions and uses less fuel. The windows are approximately 30% larger and are equipped with an electronic window-darkening system, wi-fi connections, better pressurisation and air quality, as well as numerous operational advantages.

The Premium Economy cabin has a seat that is 2.5cm wider with a seat recline of 130 degrees in a fixed shell and more legroom, in a 2-3-2 layout.

The Business Class cabin promises a truly pleasurable flight experience. The seat extends into a two-metre lie-flat bed, with soft seat cushions, a silky duvet and an XXL feather pillow. Seating is in a 1-2-1 layout.

Economy Class seating has a 44cm-wide seat with adjustable headrests, ergonomic seat cushions, a latest generation 28cm screen, power outlets and headphone holders. Seating in this cabin is 3-3-3.

So with the new B787 Dreamliner, ‘Air France is in the air’.