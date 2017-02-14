News

Air France Welcomes B787 Dreamliner to the Fleet

Air France Welcomes B787 Dreamliner to the Fleet

Air France has welcomed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to the airline’s fleet. This innovative and latest generation aircraft, the B787-9, offers a unique travel experience. The aircraft is configured with three classes: Business with 30 seats, Premium Economy with 21, and Economy with 225, giving a total capacity of 276.

The new aircraft emits 20% less CO2 and noise emissions and uses less fuel. The windows are approximately 30% larger and are equipped with an electronic window-darkening system, wi-fi connections, better pressurisation and air quality, as well as numerous operational advantages.

The new Air France Premium Economy seat on the B-787-Dreamliner

New Air France Premium Economy seat on the B787 Dreamliner

The Premium Economy cabin has a seat that is 2.5cm wider with a seat recline of 130 degrees in a fixed shell and more legroom, in a 2-3-2 layout.

Business Class seat on the Air France B-787 Dreamliner

Business Class seat on the Air France B787 Dreamliner

The Business Class cabin promises a truly pleasurable flight experience. The seat extends into a two-metre lie-flat bed, with soft seat cushions, a silky duvet and an XXL feather pillow. Seating is in a 1-2-1 layout.

The Economy Cabin on the new Air France B-787.

Economy Class on the new Air France B787

Economy Class seating has a 44cm-wide seat with adjustable headrests, ergonomic seat cushions, a latest generation 28cm screen, power outlets and headphone holders. Seating in this cabin is 3-3-3.

So with the new B787 Dreamliner, ‘Air France is in the air’.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Shannon Airport Featured Image

Shannon Group Announces Appointments to Executive Management

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Wow Air Featured Image

Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Air Canada New Livery

Air Canada Unveils New Livery Inspired by Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 14th February 2017

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_2116

Air France Hub at Paris CDG Celebrates 20 Years

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Turkish Airlines to Seychelles

Improved Connection Times from Dublin to the Seychelles

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Celebrates 30 Years of Flying

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Wendy Wu Tours Featured Image

China to Start Fingerprinting Foreign Visitors

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Finnair Airbus Tail

Finnair Enhances Connectivity from Dublin to Moscow and St Petersburg

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland