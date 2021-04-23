Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

In a hopeful sign of what’s to come in this part of the world, Air New Zealand marked its busiest day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 520 flights taking to the air carrying 42,000 travel-thirsty passengers.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge said: “With the trans-Tasman bubble now open, a long weekend, and school holidays all coinciding, Air New Zealand is looking forward to a bumper day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming even more of our Aussie neighbours to our beautiful shores and showing Kiwis all that Australia has to offer.”

One of those passengers was Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, who boarded his first international flight since joining the airline 14 months ago. He flew to Australia to visit his family and meet two new grandchildren for the first time!

Mr Foran also used today’s flight as an opportunity to put the new IATA Travel Pass app through its paces.

Over the next three weeks, Air New Zealand’s customers travelling between Auckland and Sydney will trial the app, designed to make travel easier by letting customers know what COVID-19 tests and/or vaccines they require before travel, and where they can get tested. The app also allows them to share their tests and vaccination results with airlines and border agencies in a way that protects their privacy.

Mr Foran says the trial is the first to be conducted in a quarantine-free environment and is an example of how the airline is working with innovative companies to develop a seamless digital customer experience.

“Our trans-Tasman bubble flights to Sydney have gone incredibly well and we’re looking forward to hearing how our customers interact with the app which offers a safer, more secure and contactless experience for travellers.

“We’re working closely with accredited labs in coordination with IATA to provide COVID-19 testing to customers involved in the trial. Once a negative result has been received by customers, a green tick of approval will appear in their IATA Travel Pass app which can be shown to airport check-in staff.