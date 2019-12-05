Air New Zealand Introduces Edible Cups

Air New Zealand has teamed up with a local company called Twiice to introduce edible coffee cups made from biscotti biscuit.

Twiice says that the cups are leak proof and claims that the vanilla flavour of the biscuit complements the coffee. When the coffee, or tea, is gone, passengers can then eat the cup.

For those with a sweet tooth, Twiice is also planning to introduce a chocolate-lined cup.

The move to the biscuit cup is part of a move by Air New Zealand to tackle the amount of single-use plastics used on its flights, which had previously seen the airline begin using cups made from plant-based materials earlier this year. The airline has also started using recycled water bottles.