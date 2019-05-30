News

Air Transat Appoints Claire Brosnan Marketing Manager UK & Ireland

Air Transat Appoints Claire Brosnan Marketing Manager UK & Ireland

Air Transat has appointed Claire Brosnan as Marketing Manager UK & Ireland, with responsibility for developing integrated marketing plans across channels, including radio, print and out of home advertising, as well as promoting Air Transat to the travel trade.

Claire Brosnan, Marketing Manager UK & Ireland, Air Transat

Claire joins the airline from Tourism Ireland where she most recently held the position of Senior Consumer Marketing Executive. During her six years with the business, she worked to promote Ireland as a holiday destination in global markets including North America, Australia, the UK, and Ireland. She prides herself in being skilled in digital marketing, campaign optimisation and content creation.

Adrian Keating, Commercial Director UK & Ireland, Air Transat, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Claire to Air Transat. Her experience working in international markets during her time at Tourism Ireland makes her a great addition to our team, and I am looking forward to seeing how she helps us to elevate our marketing strategies to the next level.”

Claire said: “It‘s great to be joining Air Transat at such an exciting time. The airline was voted the World’s Best Leisure Airline last year and I am looking forward to developing and implementing marketing campaigns that speak to our valued customers, and also encourage a wider audience to experience flying with us.”

Air Transat has operated from the UK for over 30 years and was voted World’s Best Leisure Airline at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline offers a wide choice of direct and connecting flights from London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin to destinations across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Raising Awareness of Invisible Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

Neil SteedmanMay 30, 2019
Read More

Regina Gregan Joins Hannon Travel

Neil SteedmanMay 30, 2019
Read More

Travelport Reaches 50 Trip Assist Agency Customers

Neil SteedmanMay 30, 2019
Read More

NCL Brings Norwegian Pearl Into Dublin Port

Michael FloodMay 29, 2019
Read More

Cathay Pacific Celebrates with Birthday Fare of €399

Michael FloodMay 29, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines Now Operates from New Istanbul Airport

Ian BloomfieldMay 29, 2019
Read More

Celebrity Edge First Ship Fully Designed in 3D

Michael FloodMay 29, 2019
Read More

ATTS Seeks Business Development Executive

Neil SteedmanMay 29, 2019
Read More

Celebrity Edge Sets Sail on European Voyages

Michael FloodMay 28, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland