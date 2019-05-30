Air Transat Appoints Claire Brosnan Marketing Manager UK & Ireland

Air Transat has appointed Claire Brosnan as Marketing Manager UK & Ireland, with responsibility for developing integrated marketing plans across channels, including radio, print and out of home advertising, as well as promoting Air Transat to the travel trade.

Claire joins the airline from Tourism Ireland where she most recently held the position of Senior Consumer Marketing Executive. During her six years with the business, she worked to promote Ireland as a holiday destination in global markets including North America, Australia, the UK, and Ireland. She prides herself in being skilled in digital marketing, campaign optimisation and content creation.

Adrian Keating, Commercial Director UK & Ireland, Air Transat, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Claire to Air Transat. Her experience working in international markets during her time at Tourism Ireland makes her a great addition to our team, and I am looking forward to seeing how she helps us to elevate our marketing strategies to the next level.”

Claire said: “It‘s great to be joining Air Transat at such an exciting time. The airline was voted the World’s Best Leisure Airline last year and I am looking forward to developing and implementing marketing campaigns that speak to our valued customers, and also encourage a wider audience to experience flying with us.”

Air Transat has operated from the UK for over 30 years and was voted World’s Best Leisure Airline at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline offers a wide choice of direct and connecting flights from London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin to destinations across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.