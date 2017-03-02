News

Air Transat Appoints New Sales Manager for Ireland, Scotland and Northern England

Canadian leisure airline Air Transat has appointed Gail Kerr as its new Sales Manager for Ireland, Scotland and Northern England.

Gail brings more than 28 years of expertise in sales and account management in the travel industry to Air Transat. She will be based in Glasgow and responsible for day-to-day relationship management of existing and prospective customers, as well as identifying and pursuing revenue growth opportunities for the airline.

 

“We are delighted to welcome Gail to the Air Transat family,” said Lesley Kane, Sales Director for UK and Ireland. “Gail’s experience overseeing sales and account management in the travel and airline sectors makes her an invaluable addition to the team. She couldn’t be joining us at a more momentous time – as we celebrate Transat’s 30th anniversary in the UK and Ireland this month, as well as Canada’s 150th anniversary this year.”

 

Gail’s appointment at Air Transat follows a career at various travel management companies and airlines including Wings Travel Management, Air France KLM and Turkish Airlines.

