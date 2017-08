Air Transat Deals on Half-Term Flights to Toronto

Air Transat is offering competitive low-price fares from Dublin to Canada throughout October, including the half-term break.

Fares for direct return Economy Class flights from Dublin Airport start from €390 per person.

With festivities from Toronto’s own Oktoberfest to a range of Halloween events running throughout the month, there will be something for all ages and all members of the family to enjoy.