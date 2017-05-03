Air Transat Extends Dublin – Toronto Summer Season

Due to demand, Canada’s award-winning leisure airline, Air Transat, is extending its summer season with extra flights on routes to Toronto from Dublin. For Dublin departures, this extension means one direct return service will continue running to Toronto until 25th November, an additional month after the season was originally scheduled to end.

“We are thrilled by local demand for our Toronto route from Dublin, and pleased to be able to extend the season for our Irish passengers in response,” said Lesley Kane, Sales Director UK and Ireland.”

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that Air Transat has decided to extend its Dublin-Toronto service for an extra month this year. These extra services will further boost travel between Canada and Ireland.”

Air Transat’s extra flights provide a great opportunity for those wanting to visit the best of Canada before the year is out, experiencing the country in its landmark 150th year or even taking a city break to get a head start on Christmas gifts in a city world-renowned as a shopping destination.

Return Economy Class fares start from €385 per person:

Departures from Dublin Airport on Tuesday and Saturday between May-October

Saturday departures extended until 25 th November

Passengers travelling this summer can also benefit from an enhanced in-flight meal service, refreshed for travel from 1st May, included free on all flights to Canada.

For information and reservations, call 00 800 872 672 83, visit www.airtransat.co.uk or, check out Air Transat’s mobile app where you can now make bookings easily from your mobile device plus save your travel documents, downloadable from the Google Play Store and App Store now.

All Air Transat flights include a 23kg allowance for checked-in baggage, meals and soft drinks onboard, plus in-flight entertainment.

Air Transat offers flexible Eco fares, allowing passengers to make changes for free up to the day of departure. Passengers can also book Option Plus for more Economy Class benefits, or upgrade to Club Class, a separate cabin Premium Economy service.