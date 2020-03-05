News

Air Transat Introduces Flexibility Policy on all Flights

 In order to offer travellers more flexibility and allow them to book their next trip with peace of mind, Air Transat, the 2019 Skytrax World’s Best Leisure Airline, is offering travellers and travel agents the possibility of changing travel dates at no charge.

This policy applies to new bookings for flights on all routes offered by Air Transat, made between March 4 and March 31, 2020 for travel between now and October 31, 2020.

As a result, it will be possible for travellers to change their booking up to 24 hours before departure. Travel must be completed within 12 months of the original travel date and, if the price for the new booking is higher, customers must pay the difference.

The policy applies to bookings made direct with Air Transat and through travel agents. Cancellation requests are subject to terms and conditions.

Air Transat flies up to five times weekly from Dublin to Toronto from April to October, with connecting services to Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

For more information, visit www.transat.com/peaceofmind

For trade support, agents should call +44 207 616 9187 or email salessupportuk@transat.com

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

