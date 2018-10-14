Air Transat Looks at Expansion of Thomas Cook Partnership

Canadian carrier Air Transat has said it could expand a codesharing and interlining partnership deal with Thomas Cook.

Jean-Francois Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat was reported as saying: “Is it possible that eventually we look at the possibility of commonality of their network with our own network? I would lie to you if I said we didn’t look at that possibility. Is it going to happen? I don’t know.” He added that talks were at an early stage and that the partners were not on the verge of concluding any agreement.

Air Transat and Thomas Cook Airlines are in the first year of a seven-year deal to exchange aircraft on a seasonal basis. This winter, Air Transat will fly 10 of Thomas Cook’s A321 short-haul aircraft between Canadian and Caribbean destinations, while Thomas Cook will use four of Air Transat’s larger A330s to fly Europeans to long-haul destinations, such as the Caribbean.

In the summer months, the aircraft return to their owners for use on each company’s main routes.