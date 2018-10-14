News

Air Transat Looks at Expansion of Thomas Cook Partnership

Air Transat Looks at Expansion of Thomas Cook Partnership

Canadian carrier Air Transat has said it could expand a codesharing and interlining partnership deal with Thomas Cook.

Jean-Francois Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat was reported as saying: “Is it possible that eventually we look at the possibility of commonality of their network with our own network? I would lie to you if I said we didn’t look at that possibility. Is it going to happen? I don’t know.” He added that talks were at an early stage and that the partners were not on the verge of concluding any agreement.

Air Transat and Thomas Cook Airlines are in the first year of a seven-year deal to exchange aircraft on a seasonal basis. This winter, Air Transat will fly 10 of Thomas Cook’s A321 short-haul aircraft between Canadian and Caribbean destinations, while Thomas Cook will use four of Air Transat’s larger A330s to fly Europeans to long-haul destinations, such as the Caribbean.

In the summer months, the aircraft return to their owners for use on each company’s main routes.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

CMA Investigation Launched into Aer Lingus and CityJet Agreement

Neil SteedmanOctober 14, 2018
Read More

WestJet Unveils Global Future, New Brand Image

Neil SteedmanOctober 14, 2018
Read More

Shannon Airport is Headline Sponsor for Worldchoice Ireland Conference

Neil SteedmanOctober 12, 2018
Read More
sarah slattery

Martin McKenna Teams Up with TheTravelExpert.ie

Neil SteedmanOctober 12, 2018
Read More

Sean Doyle to Succeed Stephen Kavanagh as Aer Lingus Chief Executive

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

WestJet Announces Dublin-Calgary Non-Stop Three Times Weekly with Dreamliner from June 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Brexit to Take Centre Stage at WTM London Leaders’ Lunch

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

G Adventures Launches New ‘Wellness’ Travel Style

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Leah Receives Her September Prize in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland