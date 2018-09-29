Air Transat Makes Two Senior Appointments

Air Transat has appointed Adrian Keating as Commercial Director UK & Ireland and Adam Clarke as Head of Marketing UK & Ireland.

Adrian Keating will implement and manage Air Transat’s commercial strategy in the UK and Ireland, with key areas of responsibility including sales, distribution, e-commerce and revenue management.

He joins Air Transat from Malaysia Airlines where he was Regional Manager, UK, Europe and North America, with responsibility for route revenue and profitability, brand building, customer service and sales and marketing. Adrian started his career at British Airways in 1999, where he held a number of sales positions, before roles with easyJet as Sales Manager Europe, and Etihad Airways as Global Sales Manager.

Air Transat has further bolstered its UK & Ireland team with the appointment of Adam Clarke as Head of Marketing. He joins from TUI Group where he was Head of Brand Activation, having previously worked across Ancillary Revenue and Partner Marketing at easyJet and, before that, he held a broad marketing role at Flybe.

In his new role, Adam will be responsible for developing and implementing Air Transat’s marketing strategy in the UK and Ireland, and managing the regional marketing and e-commerce team. He started his career at mobile and Internet provider Orange, and has also held marketing roles with Starbucks and GSK.

Gilles Ringwald, Vice President Commercial, Air Transat, said: “We are delighted to have an executive of Adrian’s calibre leading our commercial team in such a key market. His proven track record in devising and delivering airline commercial strategies make him a natural fit for Air Transat as we continue to develop and strengthen our presence in the UK and Ireland.

“Adam Clarke’s credentials as an experienced marketeer for leading travel and consumer brands make him a valuable addition to our team, and he will be instrumental as we continue to build Air Transat’s presence in the UK and Ireland with consumer and industry audiences.”

Adrian Keating said: “Air Transat is a long-standing and innovative airline, and one with a proven, strong network across the UK and Ireland. I look forward to working with my team to make us the carrier of choice to Canada for both leisure travellers and our valued partners in the travel trade.”

Adam Clarke said: “Air Transat is an airline with a strong reputation for providing excellent value, high quality flights to Canada, I look forward to enhancing its brand presence in the UK and Ireland.”