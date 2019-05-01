News

Air Transat Parent Company Considers Expressions of Interest

Air Transat Parent Company Considers Expressions of Interest

Montreal-based travel company Transat A.T. Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has started preliminary discussions with interested parties concerning a potential sale of the company.

The announcement came as Air Transat’s parent company was preparing to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting in Montreal. The company indicated that the discussions are the result of “expressions of interest” and that a special committee has been formed to evaluate the various proposals.

“I want to reiterate that the discussions are at a preliminary stage and no decision has been made on a potential transaction,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive, Transat A.T. Inc, at the beginning of the meeting.

The company was founded 33 years ago by a group of businessmen including Eustache and Quebec Premier François Legault, who left the business in 1997 to enter politics.

Transat A.T. has been facing increased competition from Canadian carriers Air Canada Rouge, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines. TUI has a 49% stake in Toronto-based Sunwing Travel Group, which is thought to to be among the potential buyers.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Center Parcs is Open for Families this Summer

Michael FloodMay 1, 2019
Read More

NASA and the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Michael FloodMay 1, 2019
Read More

New Hertz App Offers Faster, More Personalised Booking

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches Travel Money Online

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

Great Lakes USA is Unique and Diverse

Ian BloomfieldApril 30, 2019
Read More

Emirates Unveils Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

Neil SteedmanApril 30, 2019
Read More

daa Delivers Record Profits As Passenger Numbers Increase

Michael FloodApril 30, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 30th April 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 30, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland