Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Air Transat has a seat sale on its flights from Dublin to Canada. Book by 30th January for selected travel dates in 2017. Flights from Dublin to Toronto and Montreal will operate from 18th April to 27th October inclusive, with an increased connecting service during the summer months. In-flight hot meals, soft drinks and a 23kg luggage allowance are included in all flights.

Direct, non-stop return Economy Class fares start from €465 to Toronto. The airline also offers a range of connecting flights on to Vancouver, Calgary and Quebec, Calgary and Vancouver between May and October, with Vancouver fares from €764. See www.airtransat.ie for the terms and conditions for flexible web fares.

Air Transat offers flexible Eco fares, allowing passengers to make changes for free up to the day of departure. Passengers can also book Option Plus for more Economy Class benefits, or upgrade to Club Class, a separate cabin Premium Economy service.

