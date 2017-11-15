Air Transat Unveils New Livery as it Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Canadian leisure airline Air Transat has unveiled a new livery as the carrier marks its 30th anniversary. The new look was unveiled at an event at Air Transat’s facilities at Montréal–Trudeau Airport attended by 375 partners and guests.

Air Transat flies year round from London Gatwick, Manchester and Glasgow to destinations across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary, and offers a summer service from Dublin.

Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive, said: “I feel a great sense of pride when I look at how far we’ve come since 14th November 1987, when our first flight took off from Montreal bound for Acapulco – and our journey is far from over. While our tour operating business and our aviation operations are tried and tested, our services continue to evolve to meet the expectations of travellers today and in the future. We have plenty of innovations coming up, including the new fleet livery that we are unveiling this evening, and the new hotel division that we are about to create, all in pursuit of our goal of remaining at the forefront of the travel industry.”

“The story of Transat’s growth over the past 30 years is a remarkable one,” said Dominique Anglade, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation, and Minister Responsible for the Digital Strategy. “Today, Transat is Canada’s leading integrated tourism company, and Air Transat is the country’s number one leisure carrier. Transat also attracts some 500,000 European travellers each year to Quebec and the rest of Canada, notably from France and the UK, two major tourism markets. Through its operations, this first-class employer generates substantial economic benefits for all of Quebec.”

Air Transat’s New Colours

The new Air Transat fleet livery reflects the recent evolution of the Transat brand image and remains faithful to the company’s promise: to brighten the everyday with the joy of vacations. The star symbol, recognised emblem of Transat, is displayed on the tail and the rear side fuselage and also on the wingtips. To mark the 30th anniversary, the design uses touches of grey, a nod to Air Transat’s very first livery. That livery features gradated shades of blue, to evoke the transformative power of holidays. Finally, the Air Transat name appears on the side and underside of the fuselage, ensuring its visibility even when the aircraft is in flight.