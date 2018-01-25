Air Transat Upgrades Canada Flights from Dublin for Summer 2018

Air Transat is upgrading its flights from Dublin this summer, offering more flights and larger aircraft, and with fares to Toronto from €368 return.

The airline, which flies Dublin-Toronto between April and October with connecting services to Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver, is increasing the choice of flights from four to five per week for summer 2018. Flights will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Air Transat is also upgrading the aircraft being used, from a 250-seat A310 to a 345-seat A330 on four of the five weekly flights.

The Air Transat A330s feature individual inflight entertainment screens throughout the cabin with a wide choice of films and TV shows to suit every traveller’s taste.

Return Economy Class flights from Dublin to Toronto start from €368, including in-flight meals and soft drinks, a 23kg hold luggage allowance, and inflight entertainment.

Flights from Dublin to Montreal start from €355, to Calgary from €636 and Vancouver from €629.

Travellers can add on Option Plus from €56 one-way, and receive added extras on the ground and in the air.

Air Transat’s Club Class cabin offers a new level of comfort, at competitive prices. Benefits include priority check-in and boarding, an enhanced luggage allowance, roomier seats, multi-course gourmet meals, and a complimentary bar service, coupled with Air Transat’s friendly, personalised service and extensive in-flight entertainment.