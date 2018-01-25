News

Air Transat Upgrades Canada Flights from Dublin for Summer 2018

Air Transat Upgrades Canada Flights from Dublin for Summer 2018

Air Transat is upgrading its flights from Dublin this summer, offering more flights and larger aircraft, and with fares to Toronto from €368 return.

The airline, which flies Dublin-Toronto between April and October with connecting services to Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver, is increasing the choice of flights from four to five per week for summer 2018. Flights will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Air Transat is also upgrading the aircraft being used, from a 250-seat A310 to a 345-seat A330 on four of the five weekly flights.

The Air Transat A330s feature individual inflight entertainment screens throughout the cabin with a wide choice of films and TV shows to suit every traveller’s taste.

Return Economy Class flights from Dublin to Toronto start from €368, including in-flight meals and soft drinks, a 23kg hold luggage allowance, and inflight entertainment.

Flights from Dublin to Montreal start from €355, to Calgary from €636 and Vancouver from €629.

Travellers can add on Option Plus from €56 one-way, and receive added extras on the ground and in the air.

Air Transat’s Club Class cabin offers a new level of comfort, at competitive prices. Benefits include priority check-in and boarding, an enhanced luggage allowance, roomier seats, multi-course gourmet meals, and a complimentary bar service, coupled with Air Transat’s friendly, personalised service and extensive in-flight entertainment.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson Thanks Aer Lingus Guests for €21m UNICEF Fundraising

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Click&Go New Staff

Click&Go Hires 51st Employee, Promotes Four Others

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Star Alliance RTW Ticket

Star Alliance Enhances RTW Fare Product

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Air France Paris CDG Business Lounge 1

Air France Reinvents Paris CDG Business Lounge

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Travelport Rich Content and Branding British Airways

Travelport Rich Content and Branding Passes 250 Airlines Milestone

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Ryanair Rooms Travel Credit

Ryanair Launches Ryanair Rooms Travel Credit

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Shannon Airport 2017 Charity Programme

Shannon Group Presents €72,000 to Local Charities

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
American Airlines LAX Flagship Lounge

American Opens Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge at LAX

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More
Emirates Smart Bags

Emirates Joins Airlines with Restrictions on Smart Bags

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland