Air Transat Celebrates 30 Years of Flying

Air Transat is celebrating 30 years of flying – and to highlight how far it has come, and to celebrate the future, the company is planning a variety of surprises and special activities throughout the year for holidaymakers, for its partners (including travel agents), and for its 5,000 employees.

Air Transat first launched services in the UK and Ireland with flights from London Gatwick to Toronto almost 30 years ago and today flies from Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin to five cities across Canada.

“We work in a dynamic, stimulating, yet demanding industry, and one that is constantly growing,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer, Transat A.T. Inc. “With our 30 years of experience, our organisation has the ability to adapt to the changing environment and meet the needs of travellers, who are increasingly connected, spontaneous in their choices, and socially responsible. People are travelling in large numbers, which makes us optimistic about the future.”

To mark the launch of Air Transat’s celebrations, the company is unveiling a special logo highlighting its 30th anniversary and featuring the emblem of the Transat group, the star. Also, a new animated video has been launched that captures the experience of flying with Air Transat. Other surprises will be unveiled during the year.

With a strong presence in travel organisation, air transportation, hotel management and retail sales, Transat leverages outstanding assets to deliver quality products to travellers. Across the entire company, its people are working in greater collaboration than ever before to provide holidaymakers with attractive packages, reliable air service, efficient destination services, and personalised customer service — in short, offering them a comprehensive travel experience like no other. Holidays have a special place on Canadians’ and Europeans’ calendars, and Transat is privileged and proud to guide and support its customers in planning and experiencing these precious moments.