News

airBaltic Launches New Dublin To Riga Service

airBaltic Launches New Dublin To Riga Service

Dublin Airport welcomes the launch of airBaltic’s four times weekly summer service to Riga.

The airline will operate its new service with an Airbus A220-300.

“We are delighted to welcome airBaltic back to Dublin Airport re-establishing the connection between our two capital cities,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“Riga is a beautiful city steeped in history and culture and its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Not only can passengers now fly direct to Riga they can also connect there to a range of destinations such as Tallinn, Vilinius, Russia and the Middle East,” he added.

Speaking at the launch of the new service airBaltic Chief Executive Martin Gauss said “Riga is a dynamic city and the key business centre of the Baltic states.
We are excited to connect Dublin and Riga as it opens up connections not only to Latvia but also to our wider home region with Tallinn and Vilnius as well as many destinations in Scandinavia, the CIS and Middle East.”

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network across Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

The airline is one of 23 new routes and services starting at Dublin Airport this summer.

Last year Dublin Airport welcomed 31.5 million passengers, which was a 6% increase on the previous 12 months. Passenger numbers are up 9% in the first two months of this year, as more than 4 million passengers have used the airport in January and February.

Dublin Airport has flights to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 56 airlines and is the 11th busiest airport in the European Union. It one of Ireland’s key economic assets, as it generates or facilitates 117,300 jobs and €8.3 billion worth of economic activity.

 

Pictured:
Latvian Ambassador to Ireland, Janis Silis; Irish Ambassador to Latvia, Jim Hennessy; airBaltic Head of Communications Alise Briede; airBaltic Chief Executive, Martin Gauss and Dublin Airport Snr. VP Aviation Business Development, Jon Woolf.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

WOW Air Ceases All Flights

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Cathay Pacific to Buy Hong Kong Express for €557m

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Trials Biometrics

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

British Airways Operates Unique Flight for Mothers Day

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Family Holiday to Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Discover New Frontiers with Silversea

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

MHL Hotel Collection Acquires Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

What Travel Agents Should Know When Booking Families with a Child Who Has Autism

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland