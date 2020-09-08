News

airBaltic Resumes Dublin – Riga Service

Latvian airline airBaltic has resumed flights between Riga and nine additional destinations, including Dublin. In total, airBaltic now connects Riga with 35 destinations across Europe.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive, said: “We welcome the decision of the Latvian Government to ease the travel restrictions in place, while maintaining safety and health of the public as its top priority. It enables us to perform a number of additional routes vital for the connectivity of Latvia and the Baltic states.”

As of Monday 7 September, airBaltic has resumed flights from Riga to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Prague, Reykjavik, Vienna, and Zurich.

Currently airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to various European business hubs and popular leisure destinations. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic has introduced strong health measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities. All passengers onboard airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on the official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, so always make sure you have the latest information to ensure a smooth journey.

To read more about the new airBaltic health measures, visit www.airbaltic.com/en/health-measures.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

