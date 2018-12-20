airBaltic to Commence Four Times Weekly Dublin-Riga Service

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that on 31st March 2019 it will launch scheduled flights between Dublin and Riga, Latvia. The flights will take place four times per week, with one-way ticket prices from €45.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive, airBaltic, said: “We are glad to offer our guests regular flights to Riga. This route has strong demand for years now and we are very happy that we can add flights between the two cities to our expanding route portfolio. airBaltic passengers now will have direct flights to Riga with the new A220-300 aircraft for very attractive prices and with Business Class level of service.”

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport, said that he was delighted to welcome airBaltic back to Dublin Airport. “This new service to Riga will further enhance the connectivity between Ireland and Latvia and is good news for passengers as it will offer additional choice and convenience.”

Destination Served Flight Frequency Start Date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Dublin – Riga 4 flights weekly 31 March 2019 €45 €109 €589

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Travelling on the Dublin – Riga route, passengers will be able to add a fresh meal to their booking starting from €7. In addition, when booking with airBaltic, passengers always receive free hand luggage and a personal item allowance that can be carried onboard.