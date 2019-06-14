Airbnb Launches New Adventures Product

Airbnb has launched Adventures, an expansion of Airbnb Experiences that includes the opportunity for guests to travel around the world in 80 days, to track lions on foot with Sabache Warriors in Kenya, or to hunt for UFOs in Arizona – but trade sources have queried Airbnb’s policy on package travel legislation.

Airbnb Adventures is a new collection of multi-day experiences hosted by local experts that take intimate groups to off-the-beaten-path locations and immerses them in unique cultures and communities. The 200+ adventures range from cliff camping to kayaking to cultural immersions, and include a six-day Galapagos Slow Food Safari, the wonders of Oman, and camping on a cliff in Colorado.

“Getting access to epic and transformational travel has never been easier than through Airbnb Adventures,” said Joe Zadeh, Vice President, Experiences, Airbnb. “Like Airbnb Experiences, people can escape their day-to-day and put their screens and devices away, but now, instead of just a few hours, they have the option to be fully immersed on an off-the-beaten-path, to push themselves out of their comfort zones and have experiences that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

According to the ATTA, the international adventure travel market in 2017 could be valued at over $683 billion, up 21% from 2012.

On its website, Airbnb says: “If, after selecting and paying for one travel service, you book additional travel services for your trip or holiday via the Airbnb platform, you will NOT benefit from rights applying to packages under Directive (EU) 2015/2302 [Package Travel Directive]. Therefore, Airbnb will not be responsible for the proper performance of the individual travel services. In case of problems, please contact the relevant service provider.”

Simon Bunce, ABTA’s Director of Legal Affairs, said of this policy: “Airbnb has clearly considered the matter but we are not convinced that they have come to the right conclusion.”