News

Airbus Reaches Settlement Over Corruption Investigations

Airbus Reaches Settlement Over Corruption Investigations

Airbus has agreed a settlement with French, British and US authorities following lengthy investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption. In a statement, Airbus said that the deal was subject to approval by courts in the three countries.

“Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office and the United States authorities. These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations. They remain subject to approval by French and UK courts and US court and regulator.”

The aircraft manufacturer added that it would be unable to make any further comment on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.

The allegations have centred on the use of middlemen in aircraft sales. Details have not been revealed, but reports suggest that Airbus, which is based in Toulouse in south-west France, could pay more than €3 billion in fines.

The Serious Fraud Office opened investigations into Airbus after the firm reported itself in 2016. The organisation opened its investigation in August of that year into allegations of “fraud, bribery and corruption” in the civil aviation business of Airbus.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Hannon Travel signs up to GoCarbonNeutral.ie

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Positivity at Holiday World, But Coronavirus Causes Concern

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus: Three Hubei Province Cities in Lockdown, Hong Kong Suspends Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Fly Direct to Israel with EL AL from 26 May

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Reports Record Sales in Ireland for 2019

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

PATA to Engage More with Travel Trade in 2020

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

CLIA Announces Exclusive Meyer Werft Shipyard Visit for Agent Members

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

ITTN Travel Deals – 23rd January 2020

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland