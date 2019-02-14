News

Airbus to Cease A380 Deliveries in 2021

Airbus to Cease A380 Deliveries in 2021

Airbus has reported strong full-year 2018 consolidated financial results and delivered on its guidance for all key performance indicators – but has also announced that it will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.

Tom Enders, Chief Executive, said: “Though 2018 had plenty of challenges for us, we delivered on our commitments with record profitability thanks to a strong operational performance, particularly in Q4. With an order backlog of around 7,600 aircraft, we intend to ramp-up aircraft production even further. However, due to the lack of airline demand we have to wind down production of the A380. This is largely reflected in the 2018 numbers.

“Following a review of its operations, Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook by 39 aircraft with 14 A380s remaining in the backlog yet to be delivered to Emirates. As a consequence of this decision, and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, deliveries of the A380 will cease in 2021.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Ferries Invests €4 Million in Ulysses Upgrade

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

Qantas Appoints New Regional General Manager, Issues New Premier Titanium Mastercard

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

European Commission Approves Acquisition of Joint Control Over Virgin Atlantic by Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

No Credit Card? No Problem: Dollar Car Rental Makes It Easier to Rent with Debit Cards in the USA

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

Marymount Announced as Cork Airport’s 2019 Charity of the Year

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

WTM London 2018 Facilitates Record £3.4bn in Travel Industry Deals

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

Getting the Scoop for Ireland! Tourism Ireland in Italy

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2019
Read More

ATTS Forms New Partnership with Incentive Connections

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

Silversea Offers Luxury Cruises with Bonus Offers

Michael FloodFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland