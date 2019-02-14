Airbus to Cease A380 Deliveries in 2021

Airbus has reported strong full-year 2018 consolidated financial results and delivered on its guidance for all key performance indicators – but has also announced that it will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.

Tom Enders, Chief Executive, said: “Though 2018 had plenty of challenges for us, we delivered on our commitments with record profitability thanks to a strong operational performance, particularly in Q4. With an order backlog of around 7,600 aircraft, we intend to ramp-up aircraft production even further. However, due to the lack of airline demand we have to wind down production of the A380. This is largely reflected in the 2018 numbers.

“Following a review of its operations, Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook by 39 aircraft with 14 A380s remaining in the backlog yet to be delivered to Emirates. As a consequence of this decision, and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, deliveries of the A380 will cease in 2021.”