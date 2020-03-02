Aircoach is On the Move at Dublin Airport

Aircoach, Airport Coach Operator of the Year 2020, which is celebrating 20 years in business, will relocate to its new pick up location at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 from Tuesday 3 March at 01.00am. The move will now see customers departing from the coach park at Zone 11, located just a minute’s walk from Terminal 1.

Aircoach is Ireland’s longest-serving provider of 24-hour coach services, operating across five key routes. Aircoach connects Dublin Airport – Dublin City Centre – Donnybrook – Leopardstown every 15 minutes, which includes its popular O’Connell Street stop; while its Dublin Airport – Greystones and Dublin Airport – Dalkey/ Killiney services run every hour via Ballsbridge. For its intercity routes, Aircoach runs hourly services from Cork and Belfast cities to Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport.

In 2019, Aircoach transported over 2.6 million passengers, an increase on 2018 numbers. The company also introduced a new mobile ticketing app in the summer of 2019, offering customers more options to pre-pay for their tickets, avoiding having to queue at the ticket desk at Dublin Airport. 2019 also saw Aircoach partner with St Michael’s House services for the intellectually disabled as their charity partner.

As the official coach supplier to Leinster Rugby, team members Gary Ringrose, Ed Byrne and Jack Conan were on hand to announce Aircoach’s relocation in Dublin Airport.

This March, Aircoach will also invest €1.3 million in its Cork-Dublin route, with the introduction of five new state-of-the-art vehicles on the 24-hour, seven days a week, transport service between these two important urban centres and Dublin Airport.

Simon Goff, Interim Managing Director, Aircoach said: “We are committed to providing the best possible services for our customers, making journeys even easier and as hassle free as possible across our five routes connecting Dublin City, Cork and Belfast. Investing in new coaches and technology has enabled us to grow over the last number of years and improve our customer experience. With more people now choosing to use public transport than ever before, efficiency is key and our new pick up/ drop off location in Dublin Airport’s Zone 11 will enable Aircoach to continue to provide the most efficient service for our customers.”

In November of 2019, Aircoach received the award for ‘Coach Operator of the Year – Airport Services’ at the 2020 Fleet Bus and Coach Awards.