Aircraft Emergencies Workshop at Cork Airport

Cork Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service is to demonstrate a life-like aircraft emergency simulation as part of the global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Gathering 2018 next week.

Up to 40 delegates — to include members of the HSE National Ambulance Service, and other national and overseas agencies involved in emergency medicine and pre hospital emergency care — will take part in the Aircraft Emergencies Workshop at Cork Airport’s Fire Training Facility on 12 September. A simulated aircraft incident will be staged, building on the skills of the paramedics, fire fighters, trauma doctors and other EMS personnel involved, who may be tasked to respond to aircraft emergencies in their communities or at their local airports.

Commenting on the Aircraft Emergencies Workshop, Aerodrome Fire Officer at Cork Airport, Kevin Dunne said: “This is our first year hosting such a workshop and we are proud to be associated with the EMS Gathering.

“This EMS skills workshop will take place in our €1.5 million Fire Training Facility and will challenge those involved on how they respond to an emergency situation such as an airline crash and work together as one inter-agency team to ensure the best possible outcome.”

Over 400 delegates — from Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America — will attend the three-day EMS Gathering in Cork from 11-13 September.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

