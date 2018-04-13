News

Airline Joint Venture Hold First Dublin Trade Event

Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada with  prize winner Deirdre Whelan from American Holidays

The three Irish country managers, Martina Coogan from United, Blaithin O’Donnell from Air Canada and Helen Fyfe from Lufthansa gave excellent presentations to the large gathering of trade and media at Drury Buildings earlier this week.

Martina Coogan, United Airlines with prize winner Lynda Fitzgerald, HRG Ireland

Prize winners on the night were:

Two Economy class tickets on Air Canada/Rouge from Dublin to Toronto/Montreal or Vancouver. – Won by Deirdre Whelan from American Holidays

Two Economy tickets on United Airlines from Dublin or Shannon to any United destination in the US (excluding Alaska and Hawaii ) – Won by Lynda Fitzgerald HRG Ireland / Club Travel.

United Polaris pajamas’ and amenity kit  – Won by Ian Bloomfield

Air Canada Fleece and aircraft – Won by Derek Pheasey

Lufthansa Afternoon Tea for Two in the Merrion Hotel – Won by Sarah Appleton – Travel Counsellors

 

 

Bernadette Goldsmith, Air Canada; Rachel McAnaspie, Click & Go and Alison Sheehan,  American Holidays.

Lorraine Kenny and Susan Kiernan both from asksusan.

Jean Claffey and Adele Walsh from Joe Walsh Tours.

 

 

 

