Airline Joint Venture Hold First Dublin Trade Event

The three Irish country managers, Martina Coogan from United, Blaithin O’Donnell from Air Canada and Helen Fyfe from Lufthansa gave excellent presentations to the large gathering of trade and media at Drury Buildings earlier this week.

Prize winners on the night were:

Two Economy class tickets on Air Canada/Rouge from Dublin to Toronto/Montreal or Vancouver. – Won by Deirdre Whelan from American Holidays

Two Economy tickets on United Airlines from Dublin or Shannon to any United destination in the US (excluding Alaska and Hawaii ) – Won by Lynda Fitzgerald HRG Ireland / Club Travel.

United Polaris pajamas’ and amenity kit – Won by Ian Bloomfield

Air Canada Fleece and aircraft – Won by Derek Pheasey

Lufthansa Afternoon Tea for Two in the Merrion Hotel – Won by Sarah Appleton – Travel Counsellors