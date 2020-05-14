Airlines and Refunds -48% of adults in Ireland have already cancelled overseas holidays

60% of all adults were planning to go abroad before the Covid-19 outbreak and 18% were planning a Staycation in Ireland. 48% have already cancelled their overseas holiday travel plans and 11% cancelled Staycations.

With the European Commission stating that Airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights and cannot force them to accept vouchers instead, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to measure such impacts on their holidays plans for 2020.

48% of respondents who were planning on travelling abroad tis summer have had to cancel their plans and 11% have cancelled their Staycation plans for 2020.

20% are still hoping for a Staycation later this year with a further 23% having given-up on overseas travel and now planning a Staycation. This change in holiday plans is highest amongst those ages 55+ reaching 30%.

24% are still hoping to go abroad later this year with 24% feeling it will be safe to travel before the end of 2020.

55% believe it will feel safe to travel abroad in 2021 and 21% believe it will be 2022 before they feel it will be safe to travel overseas.

