News

Airlines and Refunds -48% of adults in Ireland have already cancelled overseas holidays

Airlines and Refunds -48% of adults in Ireland have already cancelled overseas holidays

60% of all adults were planning to go abroad before the Covid-19 outbreak and 18% were planning a Staycation in Ireland. 48% have already cancelled their overseas holiday travel plans and 11% cancelled Staycations.

 

With the European Commission stating that Airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights and cannot force them to accept vouchers instead, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to measure such impacts on their holidays plans for 2020.

 

  • 60% of all adults were planning to go abroad before the Covid-19 outbreak and 18% were planning a Staycation in Ireland.

 

  • 48% of respondents who were planning on travelling abroad tis summer have had to cancel their plans and 11% have cancelled their Staycation plans for 2020.

 

 

  • 20% are still hoping for a Staycation later this year with a further 23% having given-up on overseas travel and now planning a Staycation. This change in holiday plans is highest amongst those ages 55+ reaching 30%.

 

  • 24% are still hoping to go abroad later this year with 24% feeling it will be safe to travel before the end of 2020.

 

  • 55% believe it will feel safe to travel abroad in 2021 and 21% believe it will be 2022 before they feel it will be safe to travel overseas.

 

For more statistics you can visit us at our blog: https://ireachhq.com/blog

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

The Malta Tourism Authority Creates a Virtual Retreat for Mental Health Awareness Week

Michael FloodMay 14, 2020
Read More

Finnair introduces new health measures on board and at the airport

Michael FloodMay 14, 2020
Read More

European Commission on Vouchers/Package Travel Directive and more

Michael FloodMay 14, 2020
Read More

Ryanair to Restore 40% of Scheduled Flights from 1 July

Neil SteedmanMay 13, 2020
Read More

Travel Insurance in a Covid-19 World

Neil SteedmanMay 12, 2020
Read More

Government Agrees to Provide a State-Guarantee for Refund Credit Notes Issued by Irish Licensed Travel Agents and Tour Operators

Neil SteedmanMay 12, 2020
Read More

Visit Portugal Prepares to Welcome Irish Visitors

Neil SteedmanMay 12, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors Launches Virtual Training Festival to Position for Growth

Neil SteedmanMay 12, 2020
Read More

NCL Secures Sufficient Funds to Stay Afloat for a Year

Neil SteedmanMay 12, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland