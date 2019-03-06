News

Aisling O'Hara is Off to Dallas/Fort Worth with American Airlines

Dallas and Fort Worth are two major cities in Texas, each a 45-minute drive from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. American Airlines brought the representatives of both cities to Dublin to coincide with the launch of the new service with a B787 Dreamliner from Dublin to Dallas/Fort Worth on 7 June 2019.

Catriona Toner and Fiona Noonan from American Airlines, along with Liliana Rivera from Visit Dallas and Estela Martinez-Stuart from Visit Fort Worth, were the excellent hosts for the event held in The North Star Hotel in Dublin, which has recently undergone substantial upgrading.

Dallas representative Liliana Rivera explained that the city is a bustling metropolis with great art and culture, and attractions such as the George W Bush Presidential Library, Sixth Floor Museum, and Dallas Arboretum, and, of course, the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

The Wild West heritage was the theme for the Fort Worth presentation by Estela Martinez-Stuart: with new hotels and attractions such as Whiskey Ranch and Fort Worth Ale Trail you are sure never to go thirsty! Other attractions are festivals such as the Fort Worth Rodeo, Food and Wine Festival, Main Street Arts Festival, and Fortress Music Festival.

A prize draw took place and the excited and delighted winner of two Business Class tickets on American Airlines’ new service to Dallas Fort Worth was Aisling O’Hara  from American Holidays, winning four nights’ accommodation and passes for attractions including Dallas Cowboys.

In summary: Y’all Come Now, you will get a really great welcome Texas-style!

