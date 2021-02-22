Al Fresco Holidays Offers up to 40% Off On 2021 Stays

Self-catering holiday specialist Al Fresco Holidays has announced a sale on four holiday parks that are new to the brand, with expanded offerings in Croatia, France, and Italy. All four sites will be accepting holidaymakers from 22 May 2021, with reservations now open and offering up to 40 per cent off stays in 2021. The four parks are:

Le Soleil de la Mediterranee is a great family friendly holiday park located in the beautiful Roussillon region of France, positioned less than a mile from the beach. The resort is perfect for those in search of an active break with boules, cycling, football, and a superb water park featuring a lagoon, lazy river and two giant waterslides. Within walking distance, the local port town Saint-Cyprien is a wonderful spot to enjoy quality seafood, and just a ten-minute drive away there is an excellent golf course, horse riding facilities and a high-octane karting track.

Secondly, the great value Camping Club Le Napoleon is ideally situated in Languedoc in southern France. Guests can expect near guaranteed sunshine at this park, which is next to the vibrant beach and bistros of the Avenue de la Méditerranée. The local area is perfect for water sports lovers and there are plenty of action packed and cultural sight-seeing tours on offer. Benefiting from a top-notch waterpark, games room, a ‘Relaxation Space’ which features a sauna, massage services and even an onsite beautician, there is plenty here for the whole family.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Montescudaio Camping Village, is situated in the beautiful Tuscan countryside, ideally located in a picturesque forest and well positioned for exploring nearby villages and sampling the famous regional cuisine. There is an impressive outdoor aqua complex with two family pools and a giant 80m waterslide, as well as a dedicated kid’s area with a smaller slide and fun water features. The park benefits from a pool side restaurant, which doubles up as a takeaway, and the onsite bar is the perfect place to relax after a day of cycling or using the park’s very own climbing wall.

Finally, the Brioni Sunny Camping site is a great option for those wanting to experience Croatia’s stunning coastline and rich cultural heritage. Located just a short walk from a hidden, shingle beach, holidaymakers here can swim in the warm, clear Adriatic waters or opt to go scuba diving. Not only does this park overlook the amazing Brijuni archipelago – a National Park consisting of 14 islands, it is also near the historic city of Pula, which is home to a breath-taking Roman colosseum. The resort, benefits from a restaurant serving excellent local food, three onsite bars, a supermarket, and a bakery. Sports lovers will be in their element with basketball, beach volleyball and kayaking facilities amongst the activities on offer.

Sample prices: Al Fresco Holidays offer clear and simple pricing, with up 40 per cent off stays in 2021 (subject to terms and conditions). The offer applies to all destinations and accommodation types, with the level of discount dependent on arrival date, holiday duration and selected park:

A seven-night, self-catered stay in spring, at Le Soleil de la Mediterranee, arriving 22 May 2021, is priced from €214.55 (was €343.35, saving 38%) for a two-bedroom air- conditioned Comfort mobile home, which sleeps up to six adults.

A seven-night, self-catered stay during the week of the June bank holiday, at Camping Club Le Napoleon, arriving 5 June 2021, is priced from €300.25 (was €476.35, saving 37%) for a two-bedroom air-conditioned Comfort mobile home, which sleeps up to six adults.

A seven-night, self-catered stay during the school summer holidays, at Montescudaio Camping Village arriving 24 July 2021, is priced from €1,025.15 (was €1,278.55, saving 20%) for a two-bedroom air-conditioned Classic mobile home, which sleeps up to six adults.

A seven-night, self-catered stay in late summer, at Brioni Sunny Camping site, arriving 11 September 2021, is priced from €279.30 (was €326.55, saving 14%) for a two-bedroom air-conditioned Classic mobile home, which sleeps up to six adults.

Prices exclude travel, although ferry or flight transport can be arranged with Al Fresco Holidays.

Al Fresco Holidays customers can choose from 60 parks in France, Italy, Spain, Holland, Croatia, and Austria, all offering superb dining options, great kid’s activities, and excellent sporting facilities. The first parks will open for the 2021 season from late March, with some set to remain in operation until as late as early November. At each site, Al Fresco Holidays offers a mix of accommodation options to suit every budget and a range of party sizes – think family friendly, spacious, stylish mobile homes with quality furnishings, modern amenities, and outdoor decking areas.

For any holiday booked in 2021 that needs to be cancelled because of advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs, a full refund can be provided, or guests can move the dates of their holiday up to seven days before departure without any charge. Al Fresco Holidays are bonded with CAR (registration number TA 0156).