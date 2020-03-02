News

Al Fresco Holidays Visits Dublin

Al Fresco Holidays Visits Dublin

The Al Fresco Holidays team of Alex Blake, Lynsey Devon and Tim Blostone were in Dublin to present their upmarket product to the Irish media, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Tim Blostone told ITTN that the product comprises high-end campsites spread throughout Europe with top-quality facilities at all camps. Al Fresco is keen to touch base with the Irish trade and is looking forward to the 2020 season getting started.

Parks are situated in France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, the Netherlands, and Austria, with new offerings planned for Croatia, France and Italy in 2020.

Many Al Fresco Holidays parks offer world-class pools and water slides, with the operator regularly upgrading and adding new and exciting facilities.

Al Fresco guests can choose from a range of accommodation types to suit every budget. Next year the operator will be introducing new mobile homes at some of its premium campsites across Europe.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aircoach is On the Move at Dublin Airport

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Three Maltese Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Atlantic Joint Venture Briefs the Trade in Dublin

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group Grounds 23 Aircraft, Reduces Short-Haul by 25%

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Team Ireland Athletes to Fly Business Class with Qatar to Tokyo

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

New Irish Ferries Offer on Short Break to France

Michael FloodMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Stena Line €7 Super Saver Flash Sale

Neil SteedmanMarch 1, 2020
Read More

FCm and Greenlife Feature in Best Workplaces Lists

Neil SteedmanFebruary 29, 2020
Read More

ITB Berlin Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Neil SteedmanFebruary 28, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland