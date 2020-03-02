Al Fresco Holidays Visits Dublin

The Al Fresco Holidays team of Alex Blake, Lynsey Devon and Tim Blostone were in Dublin to present their upmarket product to the Irish media, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Tim Blostone told ITTN that the product comprises high-end campsites spread throughout Europe with top-quality facilities at all camps. Al Fresco is keen to touch base with the Irish trade and is looking forward to the 2020 season getting started.

Parks are situated in France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, the Netherlands, and Austria, with new offerings planned for Croatia, France and Italy in 2020.

Many Al Fresco Holidays parks offer world-class pools and water slides, with the operator regularly upgrading and adding new and exciting facilities.

Al Fresco guests can choose from a range of accommodation types to suit every budget. Next year the operator will be introducing new mobile homes at some of its premium campsites across Europe.