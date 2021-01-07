News

Algarve Tourism Bureau’s Virtual Destination Showcase Open to MICE Buyers

Algarve Tourism Bureau is inviting UK & Irish MICE buyers to join them at their free virtual Destination Showcase on Tuesday 9th February 2021. The event provides an opportunity to meet with destination experts, hotels and venues plus DMCs in a series of one-2-one virtual meetings pre-selected by the participants, from the comfort of their home.

During the virtual event Alexandra Ramos, Senior MICE Manager at Algarve Tourism Bureau will offer an engaging introductory presentation of the Algarve for MICE buyers. Participating hotels and venues include Algarve Race Resort Hotel & Apartments, AP Hotels & Resorts, Be Live Hotels, Conrad Algarve, Hilton Vilamoura, Quinta do Lago Resort, Real Hotels Group and Vila Galé Hotels.

DMCs include XPTO Events and DMC, Abreu Events, EVENTTEAM, Domitur Viagens e Turismo and MTS Globe Portugal.

The event will be held between 9:30 and 12:00 and from 14:00 to 16:30. Buyers can participate all day, or just in the morning or afternoon.

Online registration can be made HERE or by emailing Moulden Marketing  mouldenmarketing@moulden-marketing.co.uk.

