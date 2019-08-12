Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all flights have been cancelled. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers should contact their respective airlines for flight arrangements.
News
All Flights Cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport
Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all flights have been cancelled. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers should contact their respective airlines for flight arrangements.
Leave a Reply
News
YouTube
RSS