All Nippon Airways to Trial IATA Travel Pass

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will conduct a trial of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass mobile application.

The trial will further ANA’s goal to seek innovative digital solutions to help customers seamlessly and securely manage their international travel to comply with the latest global COVID-19 health requirements.

“With constant changes to international travel requirements adding to the complexity of travel, IATA Travel Pass enables passengers to easily verify whether they meet the COVID-19 testing requirements of their destination and share their test results with airlines and authorities in a secure way,” said Yuji Hirako, President and CEO of ANA and Member of the Board of Governors of IATA. “Through our trial, we hope to contribute to the development of the digital solution, which aims to make the travel experience more seamless, secure, and contactless.”

“ANA is showing its industry leadership by becoming one of the first airlines to trial IATA Travel Pass. With the trial, ANA is helping global aviation to get back on its feet by giving Governments the confidence to safely re-open borders and re-connect people. IATA Travel Pass will help travellers to verify their compliance with COVID-19 requirements using health credentials securely linked to their identity in a digital passport. And this will put ANA and its customers on the front line of travel modernisation even when this crisis is behind us,” said Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of IATA.

The trial is one of many efforts by ANA to continuously improve the customer experience and ensure the safety and peace of mind of passengers.

About IATA Travel Pass

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccines. This will be important for governments that are likely to require either verified testing or vaccination proof as a condition of international travel during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The IATA Travel Pass will be more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements (the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, for example). This will be important given the potentially enormous scale of testing or vaccine verifications that will need to be securely managed.