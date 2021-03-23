Allianz Partners Joins UNTWO Affiliate Members Network

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed Allianz Partners into its global network of Affiliate Members. With a presence in 75 countries, the company will help advance UNWTO’s mission to promote safe, responsible and accessible tourism, with a special focus on travel and mobility protection solutions.

The UNWTO Affiliate Members network brings together key representatives from the private sector, as well as from destination management organisations, NGOs and the civil sector, and academia. Allianz Partners, which has 70 people employed in its Dublin office, joins through its Spanish business unit, becomes one of the few insurance companies in the network. It will join more than 500 fellow Affiliate Members in promoting the exchange of knowledge among key stakeholders with the objective of contributing to the promotion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Roland Hesse, Managing Director, Allianz Partners, Ireland said, “we are very pleased to be part of this very important global initiative for our company. We constantly strive to offer our clients the best possible products in the travel insurance arena and we look forward to being part of this goal to support the protection of tourists and continuing to offer responsible travel insurance solutions.”

Mr. Ion Vilcu, Director of the UNWTO Affiliate Members Department explains: “UNWTO brings together leaders from various sectors to encourage knowledge sharing and strengthen the cooperation between public and private sectors for the promotion of Tourism. We are delighted to welcome Allianz Partners to our working groups and know that they will continue to contribute to the travel industry through their focus on the protection of tourists and responsible travel solutions”.