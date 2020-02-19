ALLURE OF THE SEAS IS BACK

Let your customers treat themselves to an unforgettable family holiday onboard the new-look Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona in 2020.

There’s a whole host of incredible new features just waiting to be explored. From the tallest slide at sea to robotic bartenders, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, to a wet’n’wild waterpark. That’s not to mention the epic European excursions your customers will experience throughout their adventure. Allure of the Seas really is one of the very best choices for families.