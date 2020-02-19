News

ALLURE OF THE SEAS IS BACK

ALLURE OF THE SEAS IS BACK

Let your customers treat themselves to an unforgettable family holiday onboard the new-look Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona in 2020.

There’s a whole host of incredible new features just waiting to be explored. From the tallest slide at sea to robotic bartenders, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, to a wet’n’wild waterpark. That’s not to mention the epic European excursions your customers will experience throughout their adventure. Allure of the Seas really is one of the very best choices for families.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

FAMILY SALE NOW ON

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

MAKING THE MONTH OF LOVE EVEN LOVELIER

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

ACCESS A WORLD OF PERKS AND PRIVILEGES

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

UPDATE FROM THE TEAM

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

THE PERFECT DAY FOR FAMILIES

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to Host Spa Life Ireland

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Qatar Airways Increases Shareholding in IAG to 25.1%

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

TCI Reveals Top 10 Long-Haul and Short-Haul Booking Lists

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Signs Agreement with Antigua and Barbuda

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland