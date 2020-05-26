News

Ama Waterways special offer for Health Workers in Ireland

Award-winning luxury river cruise company AmaWaterways has announced a special offer inviting frontline heroes from around the world to enjoy a complimentary river cruise. As a gesture of the company’s heartfelt appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by so many amidst these unprecedented times, all medical professionals, key workers and employees of essential services are eligible to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate*, which can be used with one paying guest in the same stateroom. The certificate may be redeemed for any AmaWaterways Europe or Asia sailing through 31 December 2021 for reservations made within 90 days of the sailing date.

 

“There are none more deserving of a river cruise holiday than today’s frontline heroes — the doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and many other frontline professionals who are diligently helping others and inspiring hope during these challenging times,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “To express our deepest gratitude, we hope to welcome these very special individuals and their loved ones on an unforgettable river cruise as soon as we resume sailing.”

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

