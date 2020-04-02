AmaWaterways Trade Update

“The travel industry is like a chain made up of individual links – together, we are stronger. Whether creating, selling, delivering or writing about travel, we all come together to create memorable experiences for guests and careers for millions of passionate people around the world. The industry has faced challenges before, and the chain has remained strong. We are resilient and adaptable, and we know that together, we will get through this.” – Kristin Karst, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, AmaWaterways Read more on Kristin’s perspective on her blog post. UPDATE ON FUTURE SAILINGS “When Kristin, Jimmy Murphy and I started AmaWaterways in 2002, we committed to a conservative growth plan to expand our fleet while remaining debt-free and well prepared – operationally and financially – for any disruption that mother nature might send us. While we never predicted this one, we did anticipate and fully prepare for an extended period of time, like this one, when our ships couldn’t sail. While we may have paused operations, we are very busy taking care of our booked guests, our valued travel agents, our ships, crews and our employees and preparing for our return to the rivers. While it’s too soon to name the date, experience has shown us and we are 100% confident that travel will bounce back in full force, and we will be ready! Until then, from our family to yours, stay well!” – Rudi Schreiner, Co-founder and President, AmaWaterways ITINERARY HIGHLIGHT In 2021, guests are invited to join AmaKristina as she moves over to explore the historic Rhône River sailing north into the wine region of Burgundy before heading south into Provence. The perfect cruise for those who enjoy the finer things (and tastes) in life, Essence of Burgundy & Provence will delight every appetite with samplings of Tournus’ famous Mâconnais wines, a tasting tour of Lyon’s local delights and even a specialised excursion to a French cooking school. Taking travellers into the heart of France’s most charming and magical destinations, this itinerary will capture the imagination and tantalise the palette. For those with wanderlust, who find themselves looking ahead to their future cruise, AmaWaterways is offering a saving of up to €850 per stateroom valid on all 2021 Europe and Asia cruises on selected departures. This offer must be booked by 30 June 2020. ENGAGING GUESTS AND TRAVEL AGENTS As the travel industry stands strong together, the rivers keep flowing and AmaWaterways continues to work with, and engage, guests and travel agents. The company recently invited its online community of travel agents and loyal guests to share what they would like to see more of during these unusual times. The results speak for themselves, emphasising the love and family atmosphere for which AmaWaterways has become known: 41% asked for updates on the crew members who have left a lasting impact on them during past cruises 28% asked for interesting information about the destinations visited 16% were interested in receiving recipes from our chefs One guest’s comment summed up the poll results very well: “Honestly – the food is always fantastic, the destinations are a motivation for any journey, but your crew is what makes the trip a lasting happy experience.”