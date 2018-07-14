Amadeus Achieves IATA Level 3 NDC Certification as an Aggregator

Amadeus has received the Level 3 New Distribution Capability (NDC) certification as an aggregator from IATA. This comes in addition to Amadeus’s existing Level 3 NDC certification as an IT provider, making Amadeus one of the first providers with dual Level 3 certification.

Level 3 is the highest NDC certification and is awarded to companies that can demonstrate the ability to execute Offer and Order Management. This means that Amadeus is able to consume NDC offers from airlines and distribute them to travel sellers.

Through the NDC-X programme, Amadeus is connecting airlines and travel sellers using the NDC standard. This certification has been achieved through Amadeus’s work with Travix , a leading online travel agency that joined the programme earlier this year.

“We are pleased to be working with online leader Travix, and to be one of the first providers in the industry to achieve dual Level 3 NDC certifications,” said Gianni Pisanello, Vice President, NDC-X Programme, Amadeus. “The NDC-X programme is in full execution mode and this is the latest example of Amadeus enabling the reality of NDC for the industry. We are making great progress on our mission to enable our airline customers to make their new NDC content available to our global travel sellers network – at scale.”

John Mangelaars, Chief Executive, Travix, said: “It has been an exciting few months working with Amadeus, as part of the NDC-X programme, to design a solution that will give online travel sellers access to aggregated NDC and non-NDC content. Later this year, our teams will be using this NDC-enabled solution to ‘shop, order and pay’ through Amadeus. The latest certification shows the strength of our partnership and capabilities using IATA’s NDC standard.”

“By achieving NDC Level 3 certification as an aggregator, Amadeus is demonstrating its commitment to driving the industrialisation of NDC, supporting a new era of airline retailing that will deliver a better shopping experience for air travellers,” said Yanik Hoyles, Director, New Distribution Capability Programme, IATA. “This certification solidifies the great progress made by Amadeus to date and I look forward to see what’s coming next.”

Amadeus received the Level 3 NDC certification as an IT provider in 2016 , and recently was the first to renew this certification on version 18.1, the latest version of the NDC standard, released in March this year. These certifications are milestones on Amadeus’s journey to drive progress with NDC. This year, Amadeus launched its NDC-X program , which brings together all the NDC activities across Amadeus – as an IT provider and aggregator – under one roof.