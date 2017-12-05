Amadeus Celebrates 30 Years in Ireland

Celebrating 30 years in Ireland with media and trade at One Pico, Stephen Brennan, Trish O’Leary and Olwen McKinney of Amadeus Ireland welcomed Rob Golledge from Amadeus UK, who has a long history of dealing with the Irish media.

Trish O’Leary welcomed all to the celebration and stressed that the growth through the 30 years has been, in the main, spectacular but not always easy.

Amadeus looks forward to developing other technology in the coming years along with its successful GDS system, which is one of the leaders in the Irish market.

ITTN wishes a very Happy Birthday to all at Amadeus and looks forward to the next 30 years.