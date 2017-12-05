News

Amadeus Celebrates 30 Years in Ireland

Amadeus Celebrates 30 Years in Ireland

Celebrating 30 years in Ireland with media and trade at One Pico, Stephen Brennan, Trish O’Leary and Olwen McKinney of Amadeus Ireland welcomed Rob Golledge from Amadeus UK, who has a long history of dealing with the Irish media.

Trish O’Leary welcomed all to the celebration and stressed that the growth through the 30 years has been, in the main, spectacular but not always easy.

Emer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Olwen McKinney and Trish O’Leary, Amadeus; Dave O’Grady, eTravel; and John Cassidy, John Cassidy Travel

Emer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Olwen McKinney and Trish O’Leary, Amadeus; Dave O’Grady, eTravel; and John Cassidy, John Cassidy Travel

Amadeus looks forward to developing other technology in the coming years along with its successful GDS system, which is one of the leaders in the Irish market.

ITTN wishes a very Happy Birthday to all at Amadeus and looks forward to the next 30 years.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

John Devereux, Travelopia, and Lesley Rollo, Hayes & Jarvis

Hayes & Jarvis Arrives at Duke Street in Dublin

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel; Jean Cusack, Icon Travel; and Sharon Jordan, The Travel Corporation

Christmas Comes Early with The Travel Corporation

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
2017 Awards Video

Watch the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards and ITTN Videos

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 5th December 2017

Sarah SlatteryDecember 5, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Consultation on Transposition of EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport The Loop Taste Cork 1

The Loop at Cork Airport Partners with Taste Cork

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
Travelport and SecurityMetrics

Travelport Launches PCI DSS Certification Wizard Tool for Agency Customers

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Montreal

Win Flights to Montreal with @DublinAirport

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More
Key West Tennessee Williams Museum

Tennessee Williams Museum to Open in Key West

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland