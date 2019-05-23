Amadeus Boosts Accommodation Content by 30% with Booking.com Partnership

A new partnership between Amadeus and Booking.com enables travel sellers to access the latter company’s extensive listings, including hotels, motels, resorts, homes, apartments and other unique places to stay provided by Booking.com through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Travel sellers will directly benefit from an increase of 30% in the accommodation options made available by Amadeus. They will be able to access the new content in the coming months through multiple points of sale, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and, for corporate bookers, through Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense.

Booking.com’s extensive range of accommodation options will be shown alongside other travel content to make it easier for travel sellers to book a traveller’s whole journey. The additional content enables them to meet that traveller’s desire to have a wealth of choice and access to multiple price points, as well as the convenience of having a single itinerary that covers the journey from start to finish.

Ripsy Bandourian, Vice President Partnerships, Booking.com, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for strategic collaborations that can enable us to reach even more people around the globe, empowering them to easily discover and book their ideal travel experiences via Booking.com. We are delighted to be working with a partner like Amadeus that truly shares our passion for technology and innovation. Together we are looking forward to seamlessly connecting even more travellers with the stays and trip experiences that are just right for them.”

Jorge Elliott, Executive Vice President, Travel Content Sourcing, Travel Channels, Amadeus, said: “We are confident that the partnership between Amadeus and Booking.com will bring a number of benefits to our travel seller community. Amadeus’s technology combined with Booking.com’s content means that travel sellers can search, book and integrate Booking.com’s content seamlessly, ensuring the booking process is simple, and trips can easily be customised for travellers. This is all part of our mission to build a Live Travel Space to create better journeys.”

Peter Waters, Executive Vice President, Hotels, Mobility & Insurance, Amadeus, added: “Hospitality is a top priority for Amadeus and we are actively investing to further enrich our portfolio in terms of both IT and content. We are proud to move our business forward with a hospitality provider that is known for its success on a global stage.”