Amadeus Prepares for Take-Off with Live Travel Space

Amadeus hosted the trade to a special launch of its new platform, Live Travel Space. Olwen McKinney, who was on hand to welcome guests to the Morrison Hotel in Dublin, said: “The way we experience travel today is changing. To give you the tools you need in this open, dynamic and connected environment we are evolving from a GDS to become a Live Travel Space allowing access to the very latest technologies and the broadest range of content from any source, through any channel, all in one place.”

Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com, with Derek Pheasey, Strand Travel

Live Travel Space will enhance business with the latest innovations in leisure and business travel embracing NDC to make it work for all travel players and how to access new content through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Donna Henry, Club Travel; James Kenny, Sunway; Stephen Brennan, Amadeus, with Philip and Jamie Airey, Sunway

Claudio Santos, based in Lisbon and looking after UK and Ireland, told ITTN that the new product Live Travel Space was building on the future without losing touch with past achievements. Changes in the market dictate that future progress is paramount.

Earnan Kelly and Ciaran Coakley, Tour America, with Olwen McKinney.

Travel agents need assistance to remain competitive in the market place, he said, and have to be continually upskilled for present day challenges. The new product has taken two years to develop and roll out can be expected by the end of July.

Rebecca Dunne, Travel Broker; Cara Fortune, RCSI Travel; and Paul Nolan, APG Ireland

