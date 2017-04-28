News

Amadeus Sponsors TIGS at Powerscourt

Amadeus Sponsors TIGS at Powerscourt

Mark Richardson of Smart Comms caused great excitement with a Hole in One at the Amadeus-sponsored TIGS outing to Powerscourt. His great shot with an 8 iron on the 3rd hole took one bounce on the green and into the hole.

: Tanya Airey, Martin Skelly and Miriam Skelly

Tanya Airey, Martin Skelly and Miriam Skelly

On a nice late spring day and with greens like glass scoring was difficult but Martin Skelly with 33 points and Tanya Airey with 30 points ran out worthy winners.

Winners Martin Skelly and Tanya Airey with Olwen McKinney and Gordon Penny

Winners Martin Skelly and Tanya Airey with Olwen McKinney and Gordon Penny

Volker Lorenz of Amadeus was well within his comfort zone at Powerscourt as a nearby resident of Roundwood Co Wicklow and was in great form, promising to continue the 10-year sponsorship of TIGS into next year and beyond.

Gerry Headon, Lorcan Lynch, Pat Dawson, Joe Tully, Liam Kelly and Michael Doorley

Gerry Headon, Lorcan Lynch, Pat Dawson, Joe Tully, Liam Kelly and Michael Doorley

TIGS Captain Martin Skelly, thanking Amadeus for their support over such a long period, looked forward to this continuing for many more years.

IMG_3727

John Kinnane, Tom Coade, Audrey Headon and Joe Tully

Gordon Penny, Secretary of TIGS, is looking to encourage more lady members to join with so few ladies taking advantage of the wonderful courses on offer for all the outings in 2017.

Dermot Merrigan and Olwen McKinney

Dermot Merrigan and Olwen McKinney

Jim McGonagle, John Power and Ann Byrne

Jim McGonagle, John Power and Ann Byrne

Congratulations to Mark Richardson for a Hole in One on the 3rd!

MEN’S RESULTS

Overall: Martin Skelly – 33pts Back 9 H/C 20

Cat 1: Martin Dempsey – 31 Pts H/C 12

Cat 2: Volker Lorenz – 33pts H/C 18

Cat 3: Gordon Penney – 27pts H/C 21

Front 9: John Kinnane – 17pts H/C 16  

Back 9: Dermott Merrigan – 16pts H/C 16

Hole in One: Mark Richardson 

Longest Drive: Lorgan Lynch

Nearest Pin: Robbie Smart

 

LADIES’ RESULTS

Overall: Tanya Airey – 30pts H/C 23

Cat 1: Helen Kelly – 27pts H/C 22

Cat 2: Miriam Skelly – 22pts H/C 33

Front 9: Audrey Headon – 15pts H/C 16

Back 9: Anne Byrne – 12pts H/C 25

Nearest Pin / Longest  Drive: Emer Farrell 

(Nearest Pin and Longest Drive sponsored by INS Tom Coade)

 

Next Outing: Mount Wolsey on 18th May, away outing, overnight.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Bindlestiff Tours 1

Bindlestiff Tours Appoints GEC as Sales & Marketing Office for UK and Ireland

Neil SteedmanApril 28, 2017
Read More
IMG_3707

Turkish Airlines to Sponsor Irish Cricket Team

Michael FloodApril 28, 2017
Read More
united-b737-900er

United Airlines Announces Changes Following David Dao Incident

Neil SteedmanApril 27, 2017
Read More
Tianguis Turistico 2017 1

Warmth, Pride and Colourful Cultures Make Mexico a Fast-Growing Destination

Neil SteedmanApril 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_3697

Romania Wants More Irish Visitors

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

Long-Haul and Adventure Holidays are Top Travel Trends for Summer – ITAA

Neil SteedmanApril 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 1

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland