Amadeus Sponsors TIGS at Powerscourt

Mark Richardson of Smart Comms caused great excitement with a Hole in One at the Amadeus-sponsored TIGS outing to Powerscourt. His great shot with an 8 iron on the 3rd hole took one bounce on the green and into the hole.

On a nice late spring day and with greens like glass scoring was difficult but Martin Skelly with 33 points and Tanya Airey with 30 points ran out worthy winners.

Volker Lorenz of Amadeus was well within his comfort zone at Powerscourt as a nearby resident of Roundwood Co Wicklow and was in great form, promising to continue the 10-year sponsorship of TIGS into next year and beyond.

TIGS Captain Martin Skelly, thanking Amadeus for their support over such a long period, looked forward to this continuing for many more years.

Gordon Penny, Secretary of TIGS, is looking to encourage more lady members to join with so few ladies taking advantage of the wonderful courses on offer for all the outings in 2017.

Congratulations to Mark Richardson for a Hole in One on the 3rd!

MEN’S RESULTS

Overall: Martin Skelly – 33pts Back 9 H/C 20

Cat 1: Martin Dempsey – 31 Pts H/C 12

Cat 2: Volker Lorenz – 33pts H/C 18

Cat 3: Gordon Penney – 27pts H/C 21

Front 9: John Kinnane – 17pts H/C 16

Back 9: Dermott Merrigan – 16pts H/C 16

Hole in One: Mark Richardson

Longest Drive: Lorgan Lynch

Nearest Pin: Robbie Smart

LADIES’ RESULTS

Overall: Tanya Airey – 30pts H/C 23

Cat 1: Helen Kelly – 27pts H/C 22

Cat 2: Miriam Skelly – 22pts H/C 33

Front 9: Audrey Headon – 15pts H/C 16

Back 9: Anne Byrne – 12pts H/C 25

Nearest Pin / Longest Drive: Emer Farrell

(Nearest Pin and Longest Drive sponsored by INS Tom Coade)

Next Outing: Mount Wolsey on 18th May, away outing, overnight.