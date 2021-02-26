Amadeus to Distribute IAG Content via NDC Standard

IAG and Amadeus have signed a partnership agreement to make content available through the Amadeus Travel Platform via NDC enabled solutions. Agreement covers IAG operating airlines including Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, with the first connections planned for the second half of this year. It allows for an improved user selling experience and future personalised offers.

Rogier van Enk, Head of Distribution at British Airways, says: “NDC is the future of retailing for our industry and we’re excited about the possibilities that it is enabling. It is encouraging to see key players in the travel ecosystem like Amadeus driving this vision by supporting the rollout of NDC. This deal will create more choice for our trade partners, including personalised content and new exciting offers to come in the future.” Mark Muren, Head of Global Sales at British Airways, says: “My team and I look forward to working with our partners and customers to ensure we make the transition as smooth as possible and that we maximise the benefits for everyone involved.”

Today’s announcement means that travel agencies will be able to access Aer Lingus’ – and all the other airlines in the IAG stable – NDC content through Amadeus. For NDC bookings, the DTC will be replaced by a small fee of €1.80 for 2021 per passenger segment journey (PSJ) to recover costs. Alternative options with no surcharge remain available including direct connections, or content booked through the IAG Portal or alternative aggregators.