News

Amadeus Welcomes Qantas to NDC-X Programme

Amadeus Welcomes Qantas to NDC-X Programme

Amadeus has announced that Qantas will be one of the airlines to join its NDC-X programme. Amadeus will connect to the Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP) and deliver NDC content to travel sellers. This will allow travel sellers to book NDC content alongside other travel content, enabling greater personalisation for travellers.

As part of the longstanding partnership, Amadeus will have access to the Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP), in order to continue to provide travel sellers with all of the airline’s offering, through the agents’ preferred booking channel.

“Our programme will enable airlines to sell their NDC offers across travel sellers around the world, through our NDC-enabled travel platform,” said Gianni Pisanello, Vice President, NDC-X Programme, Amadeus. “We are excited to have Qantas onboard as part of our leading industry programme. The Amadeus Travel Platform is designed with both airline and travel sellers needs in mind, and we are looking forward to making NDC content available within it. We are making great progress, and will have online travel bookings in production later this year, meaning that the full booking flow of ‘shop, order and pay’ will take place using the NDC standard.”

Since the launch of the Amadeus NDC-X programme in February this year, Amadeus has made great strides with airlines and travel sellers in order to drive progress with NDC. The announcement follows soon after Amadeus and Qantas renewed their IT and distribution partnership.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew Visits India on UNICEF Ambassador Trip  

Michael FloodJune 8, 2018
Read More

Luxury Travel Will Feature in 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

Take Great Photos and Win Worldwide Tickets for Two in Travel Photographer of the Year

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

Swissport Opens Aspire Business Lounge at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

G Adventures Announces Industry-First Guidelines for Child Welfare

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

Camino Ways to Appoint Chief Operations Officer

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport to Trial New Honesty-Based Food Offer

Michael FloodJune 7, 2018
Read More

Emirates Launches June Seat Sale for Economy Class

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

IDFA Seeks Return of Duty Free Sales Between UK and Ireland

Neil SteedmanJune 7, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland