Amadeus Completes Major Digital Design for Qantas

Amadeus, in collaboration with Qantas, has completed a major digital redesign of the airline’s online booking process, providing customers with a more personalised and intuitive digital experience.
The multi-phase redesign, completed in March 2018, used Amadeus technology solutions to enhance the digital customer experience, including:
  • A tailored search and booking experience for each visitor, delivering relevant offers and unique information.
  • A feature that proposes relevant cabin upgrade options, redeemable by cash or Points that give customers an easy yet flexible way to upgrade if they choose.
  • An interactive ‘Where can I go?’ map that allows customers to search and explore travel destinations using Classic Flight Rewards, Points Plus Pay or cash; and
  • When ready to book, fares displayed in a user-friendly manner so that customers can easily pick the price and option that best suit their needs.
  • Two-step booking. An express booking path for Frequent Flyers to skip from selecting their flights straight to confirming their booking.
Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Amadeus Asia Pacific, said: “The average traveller tends to visit 38 websites while booking a trip, so it’s important for airlines to be able to offer a customer-friendly platform that encourages visitors to shift from a looker to a booker. We are excited to continue our work with a partner like Qantas to help find ways to make the customer experience more seamless, and together we are constantly innovating for the future. We look forward to taking this partnership to greater heights.”
The completion of this digital redesign follows a renewal of Amadeus’s partnership with Qantas for the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS), which is today used by over 140 of the world’s top airlines. Qantas also extends its content agreement with Amadeus, ensuring that Amadeus travel agencies globally will continue to have access to Qantas fares, schedules and inventory.
