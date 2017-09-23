AMA/KLM/Sunway Host Agents to Lunch with Style in Amsterdam

AMA Waterways teamed up with KLM and Sunway, GSA for AMA in Ireland, to bring their top agents from all parts of Ireland to Amsterdam to visit and have lunch to experience this highly rated river cruising product. Grainne Caffrey and Rowena Shanley were on hand to dispense typical Sunway hospitality.

The lucky agents were whisked off to Amsterdam on an early morning flight, on the Embraer 190 regional jet, with KLM, which now flies up to five times a day from Dublin to Amsterdam.

The growth in Irish bookings for AMA Waterways for the last year was a staggering 76%. AMA Waterways has received an unprecedented Top Ten rating for river cruise ships from international publisher Berlitz, based on accommodations, dining, service, and other miscellaneous onboard facilities.

An Ama Waterways river cruise is about more than the destination – it’s the journey. Take one of the European river cruises, Asia river cruises or Africa river cruises and see the world in luxury and comfort. River cruising Europe with Ama Waterways is an excellent way to explore a destination. Discover local culture and sights on included tours and then hop back on your luxurious river cruise ship and sail to the next stunning city or charming town.

Included in the fares of an Ama Waterways river cruise are shore excursions in every port of call; all dining on board (including The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant); fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; Internet access and wi-fi; and bicycles that you can use to explore on your own or join a guided bike tour. In Europe, you can take one of the Danube or Rhine river cruises or you could also choose to cruise in France or Portugal.

Ama Waterways has added even more expertly curated itineraries, a new state-of-the-art cruise ship and enhanced benefits for clients.

KLM now offers five daily flights between Dublin Airport and its award-winning hub at Amsterdam Schiphol. Customers have the choice of Economy, Economy Comfort or Business Class onboard. KLM offers Economy passengers a snack or freshly made sandwich, depending on the time of day and flight duration, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are included free of charge. Business Class is located at the front of the cabin to allow for easy boarding and disembarkation. The seats in Business Class have more legroom and seat recline and the dishes served are designed by top Dutch chefs.

Sunway Special Offer on AMA Europe’s Rivers and Castles from €1,359pps

From Luxembourg to Nuremburg, 26th October 2017, 7 nights.

Ama Dante

Price is per person based on a twin share Cat D outside stateroom with fixed window, full-board basis with unlimited wines/beers at lunch and dinner, return flights from Dublin, 20kg checked-in baggage per person, return port transfers, and complimentary excursions. Price does not include port charges of €135pp, pre/post nights and gratuities. Upgrade available at a supplement.