AmaWaterways Announces 25th River Cruise Ship

AmaWaterways has announced its 25th river cruise ship. The new AmaDahlia is scheduled to set sail on Egypt’s Nile River beginning September 2021. The 11-night cruise and land adventure includes a seven-night round trip river cruise from Luxor and is paired with three nights pre- and one night post-cruise stays in Cairo at the 5* Four Seasons, Cairo at The First Residence. This immersive Secrets of Egypt & Nile itinerary will provide travellers with a unique opportunity to experience the ancient wonders of Egypt while in the luxurious, warm and welcoming atmosphere AmaWaterways guests have come to know and love.

“We are excited to be coming back to the legendary Nile and introducing a new river cruise experience in Egypt,” said Rudi Schreiner, President and Co-Founder, AmaWaterways. “Everything about this new ship and curated itinerary reflects AmaWaterways’ focus on delivering luxurious accommodations, delectable cuisine and enriching experiences designed to engage with local communities and historic sites.”

AmaDahlia will guide guests through the heart of Egypt as they experience the Nile’s life-giving waters and find themselves surrounded by flourishing palm trees, fertile plantations and millennia-old attractions – many of which are designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests will follow expert guides to legendary locations such as the Great Hypostyle Hall of Karnak, the Temple of Luxor, and the Valley of the Kings and Queens, as well as be treated to exclusive private access to the Tomb of Queen Nefertari and a Nubian village.

While in Cairo, they come face-to-face with Egyptian treasures such as the sole survivor of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – the 4,000-year-old Great Sphinx and three Pyramids of Giza; the Egyptian Museum, featuring the collections of King Tut; and a private tour of the principal workplace of the President of Egypt, the Abdeen Presidential Palace, considered one of the most luxurious palaces in the world.

“Egypt is rich with culture and history and deserves its ranking as one of the most fascinating destinations in the world,” said Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of the river cruise line. “We continuously search for new ways to expand our offerings, bringing new experiences to our loyal repeat guests, as well as attracting new luxury travellers in search of adventure and exploration.”

Newly designed to accommodate only 68 guests, the AmaDahlia will feature 34 luxurious staterooms, 24 of which are balcony suites measuring up to 430 sq ft. Onboard amenities include a sun deck bar and swimming pool, fitness room, hair and nail salon, two massage rooms and two restaurants – The Main Restaurant and The Chef’s Table, offering a seven-course tasting menu. Guests will be treated to authentic nightly entertainment including a Belly Dance show, a Galabeya (a traditional Egyptian gown) party, and a Darawish show.

The round-trip river cruise (from Luxor to Luxor) and Cairo programme – with intra-Egypt flights between Cairo and Luxor – will operate from September through to May each year. To complement this 11-night cruise and land adventure, Secrets of Egypt & the Nile will be offered with optional extensions including pre-programme, three nights in Dubai or four nights in Jordan (Amman and Petra) and post-programme, four nights in Israel (Jerusalem). Guests are encouraged to book by 30 June 2020 to enjoy early booking rewards combinable with AmaWaterways’ Past Guest Privilege Rewards programme for returning guests.

Prices for the 11-night itinerary start from €4,408 per person including the seven-night cruise from Luxor and four nights in Cairo. The price is based on a category E stateroom on the 10 September 2021 departure and includes internal flights. The price excludes international flights.

All AmaWaterways cruises include full board, wine, beer and soft drinks with meals, a choice of excursions, and unlimited WiFi.