AmaWaterways Appoints Sarah Thomson Marketing Manager UK & Ireland

AmaWaterways has appointed Sarah Thomson as its new Marketing Manager UK & Ireland. Sarah joins from Virgin Atlantic where she has spent the past five years as CRM campaign executive and as B2B/trade marketing executive.

Sarah Thomson, Marketing Manager UK & Ireland, AmaWaterways

Prior to Virgin Atlantic, she worked at McLaren in the digital marketing and eCommerce team, driving fan engagement through the fan club website and merchandise eStore.

She will report into Jamie Loizou, Sales, Marketing & Digital Director, with the remit of increasing brand and product awareness among travel agents. Jamie said: “We are delighted to have Sarah join the team and have no doubt she will be a great asset. With her expertise we can offer even more support to our partners through co-operative marketing and help ensure that AmaWaterways is front of mind through innovative brand marketing across a variety of channels.

“Her appointment comes during an exciting year, with three new ships set to launch this summer, including the revolutionary AmaMagna.”

AmaSiena

On Monday AmaWaterways also confirmed that it will add a new ship to its European fleet on 1 July 2020: the AmaSiena.

The 156-guest ship will sail a variety of seven-, 10- and 11-night itineraries, visiting iconic cities, historical villages and spectacular vineyard regions along the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube rivers.

Like her award-winning sister ships, AmaMora (2019), AmaLea (2018) and AmaKristina (2017), AmaSiena will feature connecting staterooms, generous personal space, luxury amenities and a variety of dining choices such as AmaWaterways’ signature regionally-inspired cuisine in the Main Restaurant and the wine paired tasting menu in The Chef’s Table Restaurant.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

