Amazing Thailand at WTM 2017 – Open to the New Shades of Thailand

Amazing Thailand launched its new marketing concept at World Travel Market in ExCeL in London. ‘Open to the New Shades of Thailand’ it took more than six months to conceive and develop before launching.

Close to 70,000 Irish visitors chose the Royal Kingdom of Thailand as their preferred destination last year, and this figure is expected to grow in 2017.

The Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 promotion will focus on seven distinct categories: Sports, Gastronomy, Maritime, Weddings and Honeymoons, Medical and Wellness, Community-based Tourism, and Leisure Destinations.

Among the many upcoming events coming up in 2017/2018 will be:

– International Fleet Review will be hosted by the Royal Thai Navy to mark ASEAN’s 50th anniversary since its founding. Over 40 modern warships and 10,000 crew members from 30 countries are expected to join the historic fleet display on Pattaya Bay from 13th to 22nd November 2017.Shades of Spithead perhaps in days gone by.

– Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand 2017 is scheduled from 17th to 19th November 2017 at the U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. It will be the only international air race where multiple heats are flown at the same time.This is a must for all Irish aviation fans.

– 4th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism is scheduled for May 2018 and will help support the TAT’s gastronomy tourism efforts by promoting Thai food and the country’s culinary potential on a global stage.

– MotoGP World Championship superbike races are coming to Thailand’s Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit starting from October 2018, after recently signing a three-year contract with MotoGP owner Dorna Sports.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said that these events will reinforce the perception of Thailand as a good host venue. “Amazing Thailand is the country’s most enduring and award-winning tourism promotion. It highlights many new, exciting international events plus cultural elements that make the Thai tourism offering so appealing.”