Amazing Thailand – Green Turtles

The Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga, Thailand, is a significant nesting shelter for Green Turtles. Here you can view baby Green Turtles that will be reared for eight months, until reaching their full strength, at the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre. The centre is operated by the Royal Thai Navy at the Phang Nga naval base, before being returned to the sea.

Tourists are very welcome to visit and learn more about these sea turtles, as they indicate the fertility of the marine ecosystem.

Recently, hundreds of Green Sea Turtles were saved and returned to the Andaman Seas.