News

Amazing Thailand – Green Turtles

Amazing Thailand – Green Turtles

The Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga, Thailand, is a significant nesting shelter for Green Turtles. Here you can view baby Green Turtles that will be reared for eight months, until reaching their full strength, at the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre. The centre is operated by the Royal Thai Navy at the Phang Nga naval base, before being returned to the sea.

Pier at the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre

Tourists are very welcome to visit and learn more about these sea turtles, as they indicate the fertility of the marine ecosystem.

Recently, hundreds of Green Sea Turtles were saved and returned to the Andaman Seas.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

British Airways Continues Upgrade of World Traveller Plus

Michael FloodJune 26, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Looks to Encourage More Female Pilots

Neil SteedmanJune 26, 2019
Read More

Finnair Announces Extra Flights from Dublin in Winter

Neil SteedmanJune 26, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean Establishes Holistica Global Destination Joint Venture

Neil SteedmanJune 26, 2019
Read More

Crown Princess Sails into Dublin Port

Michael FloodJune 25, 2019
Read More

Amazing Thailand – Koh Samui

Michael FloodJune 25, 2019
Read More

Family Fun, Fireworks, Fly-past, Films from Foynes Flying

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Branch for Another

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland