Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Virtual Trade Meet

Travel agents and tour operators have until this Friday, 20th November, to register for Amazing Thailand’s first Health & Wellness Virtual Trade Meet taking place for European markets on Thursday 17th December 2020 from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

You can register for free here: https://virtualmart.tourismthailand.org/

The Trade Meet is an opportunity to meet up to 50 health and wellness Thai suppliers, as well as a chance to catch up with health and wellness trends. There will be 12 slots of pre-scheduled one-to-one business appointments and a webinar session with a panel of key speakers from the industry.

If you have any questions on the registration process, email Betsie Barr at betsie@tourismthailand.co.uk who can share an instruction manual.