Amazing Thailand – Koh Samui

Koh Samui is located in the south of Thailand and contains many beautiful beaches and islands in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Koh Samui is an idyllic tourism destination and popular with all ages – but in particular attracts many younger visitors. The island is well served by daily flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) by boutique carrier Bangkok Airways.
Here are some good accommodation options for Irish visitors. There is a vast array of accommodations to suit all price brackets plus a vast range of activities to suit all age groups. Koh Samui epitomises the place for that really relaxing holiday.
Koh Samui features in Amazing Thailand’s new Shades of Emerging Destinations project that is designed to highlight emerging destinations through a ‘hub and hook’ concept, associating new areas with those that visitors are already familiar with: for example, Koh Samui is easily paired with Chumpon and Ranong.
Fisherman’s Village Samui is located in the historical area of Bophut, with rustic-style buildings housing boutique shops, many restaurants and some small hotels. Every Friday, the whole area becomes the site for the Fisherman’s Village Walking Street market.
Santiburi Beach Resort
Santiburi Beach Resort in Koh Samui is a distinctive, elegant luxury escape on the pristine north shore. Be amazed by 300 metres of private beach with champagne sands kissed by soothing turquoise waters set amid 23 acres of botanical beauty. This is a really magnificent honeymoon property with 77 rooms, 65 villas and 12 suites.
Under German-born General Manager Sabine Gabriel Lamberts, every detail is monitored to ensure that guests’ every need is fulfilled to their satisfaction by her staff of 250 employees. The resort is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and has to be the most get away from it all luxury resort on one of the most scenic islands in all of Thailand.
Golfers are well catered with an 18-hole Santiburi Samui course built on the cliff’s edge with spectacular vistas.
Kupu Kupu Phanagan Beach Villas and Spa by L’Occitane
This is a 5-star resort and spa featuring the products of L’Occitane. Facing west, the resort offers an amazing sunset on the Gulf of Thailand.
Kupu Kupu Phangan is a stylish retreat designed to take the island holiday experience to the next level, but it exudes a special feeling that equates to relaxation.
It celebrates the healthy attributes of the tropics with a collection of 36 villas and five suites designed to unite Thai artistry with modern comforts and conveniences.
The resort is a place to be at one with nature in a restful setting by the sea.
Kupu Kupu Phangan is ideal as a really intimate wedding venue or a honeymoon location. The cuisine is a fusion of Thai and French and is excellent.
