Amazing Thailand – Koh Samui

Koh Samui is located in the south of Thailand and contains many beautiful beaches and islands in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Koh Samui is an idyllic tourism destination and popular with all ages – but in particular attracts many younger visitors. The island is well served by daily flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) by boutique carrier Bangkok Airways.

Here are some good accommodation options for Irish visitors. There is a vast array of accommodations to suit all price brackets plus a vast range of activities to suit all age groups. Koh Samui epitomises the place for that really relaxing holiday.

Koh Samui features in Amazing Thailand’s new Shades of Emerging Destinations project that is designed to highlight emerging destinations through a ‘hub and hook’ concept, associating new areas with those that visitors are already familiar with: for example, Koh Samui is easily paired with Chumpon and Ranong.

Fisherman’s Village Samui is located in the historical area of Bophut, with rustic-style buildings housing boutique shops, many restaurants and some small hotels. Every Friday, the whole area becomes the site for the Fisherman’s Village Walking Street market.

Santiburi Beach Resort

Santiburi Beach Resort in Koh Samui is a distinctive, elegant luxury escape on the pristine north shore. Be amazed by 300 metres of private beach with champagne sands kissed by soothing turquoise waters set amid 23 acres of botanical beauty. This is a really magnificent honeymoon property with 77 rooms, 65 villas and 12 suites.

Under German-born General Manager Sabine Gabriel Lamberts, every detail is monitored to ensure that guests’ every need is fulfilled to their satisfaction by her staff of 250 employees. The resort is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and has to be the most get away from it all luxury resort on one of the most scenic islands in all of Thailand.